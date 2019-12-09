This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of murdering his 20-month-old son

Yusif Ali Abdi is charged with murdering Nathan Baraka Andrew Ali on 17 April 2001.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 9 Dec 2019, 3:36 PM
Image: Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A 46-YEAR-OLD MAN will go on trial tomorrow accused of murdering his infant son at his Kildare home over 18 years ago.

Yusif Ali Abdi, with an address at Charleville Road, Phibsboro, Dublin 7 is charged with murdering Nathan Baraka Andrew Ali at The Elms, College Road, Clane, Co Kildare on 17 April 2001. 

Wearing a white jacket over a grey suit, Abdi stood up when arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this morning.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: “Not guilty”. 

A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow morning before Justice Alexander Owens and is expected to last up to five days.

Addressing the jury today, Justice Michael White said this was a “restricted form of trial”, which centred on the issues of sanity and insanity. 

The accused man is from Clane, Co Kildare and he is charged with the murder of his son Nathan who also resided at College Road in Clane, explained the judge. 

Justice White told the jury they would primarily be concentrating on the medical witnesses and the defence would be calling two psychiatric consultants.

Comments have been closed as the case is ongoing. 

Alison O'Riordan

