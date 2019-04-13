Appeal for information on 15-year-old girl missing from Finglas

GARDAÍ IN FINGLAS are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Yvonne Ward.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the early hours of the morning – approximately 1.30am- at her home in the Dunsink area of Finglas.

She is described as being 5’ 2’’ in height, medium build with blue eyes and brown hair.

When last seen Yvonne was wearing a black and pink striped top, a pink jumper with Barbie written on the front with leopard print black leggings.

Anyone who has seen Yvonne or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111.