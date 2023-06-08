Zelenskyy 'in shock' over lack of aid for dam disaster

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has expressed dismay at a lack of help from the UN and Red Cross with the fallout from the destruction of the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam.

“They are not there,” Zelenskyy said in English in an interview with Germany’s Bild daily, adding that he was “in shock because I think they are the forces who have to be there to save people’s lives”.

The destruction of the dam near the front line in Ukraine has flooded dozens of villages and parts of the nearby Kherson city, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

Officials have said thousands will have to leave their homes and many are already doing so under their own steam.

Later in the interview, speaking Ukrainian, Zelenskyy said “people and animals have died” in the disaster, according to a German interpreter.

“From the roofs of the flooded houses, people see drowned people floating by,” he said

It was difficult to get people out of the occupied Kherson region, he added.

“When our forces try to get them out, they are shot at by occupiers from a distance.”

Zelenskyy said he had shared intelligence with Ukraine’s international partners a year ago showing there was a risk of the dam being targeted.

“We shared this information with our partners and all of them said yes, the risk is very high that the dam is going to be blown up,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he will chair a meeting today of an emergency coordination panel with Ukraine on the “outrageous destruction” of the dam.

France has also said it will send aid to Ukraine.

Scale

Flooding from the dam breach extends over 600 square kilometres on the Ukrainian-held right bank of the Dnipro River and the Russian-held left bank, the region’s governor said today.

“The average level of flooding is 5.61 metres. 600 square kilometres of the Kherson region are under water, of which 32 percent is the right bank and 68 percent is the left bank,” Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media.

He added that “despite the danger and heavy Russian shelling, the evacuation from the flooded area continues”.

Prokudin said the situation in Russian-held areas was “extremely difficult”.

The state emergency service of Ukraine said 1,995 people had been evacuated from flooded areas, including 103 children.

Many more have fled of their own accord.

The state emergency service said that on the Ukrainian-held side of the river “a total of 20 settlements and 2,629 houses” had been flooded.

- © AFP 2023