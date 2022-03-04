'Don't turn a blind eye on this': Large crowds in European cities listen to Zelenskyy appeal

Protest in support of Ukraine in Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 4 March 2022

Protest in support of Ukraine in Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 4 March 2022

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has called on European countries again to support the country’s fight against the invading Russian military.

Zelenskyu appeared on video as he addressed thousands of people protesting against the war in several European cities – naming among them Paris, Prague, Lyon, Frankfurt and others.

He asked the big crowds not to be silent about what is going on in his country.

“Don’t turn a blind eye on this,” he said. “Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can,” he said though a translator.

Advertisement

“If we fall, you will fall,” he said.

“And if we win, and I’m sure we’ll win, this will be the victory of the whole democratic world, this will be the victory of our freedom, this will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery,” he said.

“And if we win we will become as blossoming as Europe and Europe will be flourishing more than ever.

“All of you are Ukrainians today, thank you for this.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Volodymyr Zelensky address to tens of thousands of Georgians gathered to support Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/HFaRLzCrgK — Mikheil Saakashvili (@SaakashviliM) March 4, 2022 Source: Mikheil Saakashvili /Twitter

More than 1.2 million people have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, according to the UN refugee agency.

More than 165,000 people left the country yesterday, down slightly from Wednesday’s count and well under the nearly 200,000 on Tuesday, which amounted to the peak one-day outflow of people from Ukraine since the conflict started.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ data portal on Ukraine showed that the majority, about 650,000, had gone to neighbouring Poland, and roughly 145,000 had fled to Hungary.

Another 103,000 were in Moldova and more than 90,000 in Slovakia.