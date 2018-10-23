9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEATH A man has been charged in connection with the death of mother of two Amanda Carroll in Cabra, Dublin on Sunday. He’s due to appear before the courts later today.

2. #SEWAGE A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency shows sewage discharge is putting our health at risk.

3. #CRASH A 91-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving hit a tree in Wexford.

4. #DEPORTATIONS 134 minors have been deported from Ireland in the last five years new figures from the Department of Justice show.

5. #TRUMP A new study has found the 2016 US election had such a severe impact that it caused symptoms often seen in those with post-traumatic stress disorder.

6. #KHASHOGGI Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has said the killing of a critic like Jamal Khashoggi is something that must “never happen again”.

7. #AIRPORT The cabinet is set to discuss a new report on Ireland’s airports at its weekly meeting today, RTÉ reports.

8. #PLASTIC Microplastics have been found in human stools for the first time. A new study from the Environment Agency Austria, has found our food chain may now been full of micro plastic.

9. #55KM BRIDGE The world’s longest sea-bridge between Hong Kong and China has been declared open.

