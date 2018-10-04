This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE have made a public appeal for information about a missing 20-year-old.

Agnieszka Ziemska was last seen when she left her home in Clane at around 11pm last night.

She is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slim build with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue Puma hoodie, black leggings and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.