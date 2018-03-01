  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What's the difference between 'The Beast' and 'Storm Emma'?

Here’s what’s happening with the weather today.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 6:05 AM
12 hours ago 29,575 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3877264
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

BY NOW YOU know that the weather is bad – and it’s going to get worse as the day goes on.

It’s going to get so bad that a red warning has been issued across the country by Met Éireann and the National Emergency Coordination Group has told people to stay indoors from 4pm today until noon tomorrow.

But why is weather getting so bad today – and is that due to Storm Emma or the Beast from the East?

Speaking yesterday, Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack warned that there is going to be further heavy snowfall over the coming days.

This is because Storm Emma is arriving in from the west and will clash with the Beast from the East.

What is the Beast from the East?

As you’ve no-doubt guessed, the name isn’t a proper meteorological term. This weather event has been brought about by a polar vortex. This is an area of low pressure in the upper parts of Earth’s atmosphere that normally resides at the poles. It frequently has centres in Canada and over north-east Siberia.

Usually this vortex helps to keep in arctic air. But sometimes these vortexes weaken and in this case it has not just weakened but has broken in two.

The vortex originated in Siberia and has swept across from Russia to eastern Europe due to prevailing winds, and then to western Europe. Ireland is its last stop.

The Beast brings with it low temperatures and dry arctic winds – which means snow. And that’s why parts of Europe like Austria and Italy as well as Britain have found themselves under heavy snow.

Storm Emma

Then there’s Storm Emma. This is a separate storm to the Beast from the East and was due to reach Ireland today. It’s bringing with it winds and other stormy conditions.

And the two are going to combine.

Earlier this week Evelyn Cusack explained:

“As Emma moves in, it’s going to clash with the cold polar air and that’s going to produce the continuous snow that we are forecasting for Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday.”

So that means not only do we get low temperatures and arctic air but we get gales too – and that’s what will lead to blizzards. The two are going to clash today and into tomorrow which is why Met Éireann put a red warning in place (this was also due to seeing the impact of the Beast from the East before it even met Storm Emma).

Here’s more from Cusack earlier this week: “There’s a storm system just off the west coast of Portugal this morning heading towards Ireland and this has a lot of rain associated with it.

“This system, Storm Emma, as it hits Ireland there’s a strong possibility of it turning back into snow.”

We had snow showers last night leading to snow accumulations this morning. And Met Éireann was forecasting a severe frost with lowest temperatures of up to -6 degrees. But temperatures are expected to deteriorate further today as Storm Emma moves in from the west.

By midday today, Met Éireann expects up to 25cm of snow to have fallen.

Cusack has warned of a possibility of more heavy snowfall this evening and tonight, with temperatures dropping as low as -4 degrees.

Sean Hogan of the National Emergency Coordination Group has said that the wintry conditions are set to last for another four to five days.

We are anticipating very difficult conditions on Thursday night. That combined with the very strong wind we’re expecting, blizzard conditions, that’s not something we have seen in this country since 1982.

- Additional reporting by Rónán Duffy and Hayley Halpin.

Read: Everything to know about keeping you and your household safe during Storm Emma>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Be at home by 4pm': Everything you need to know about today's severe weather alert
248,920  65
2
Red snow-ice warning issued for ALL counties until 3pm Friday
174,679  78
3
AS IT HAPPENED: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions
108,455  67
Fora
1
AIB is lining up hefty share bonuses for senior staff to stop them leaving
358  0
2
'It's armageddon for business': The big snow could cost retailers hundreds of millions of euro
254  0
3
Dublin retail rents are six times higher than the national average
158  0
The42
1
British boxer has licence suspended over tweets about fighter who died last weekend
38,070  22
2
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
36,294  33
3
'I broke her nose, but I've still got her autograph': Tonya Harding's fight for a second chance
30,097  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
15 Father Ted quotes every single one of us use on a regular basis
15,019  21
2
12 life lessons brought to all of us by early noughties fashion
9,144  0
3
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
8,725  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
HSE staff won't have to work back emergency leave taken during storm
All non-urgent outpatient procedures in Leinster and Munster cancelled
GARDAí
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500k
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
DUBLIN
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
15-year-old girl missing from Dublin found 'safe and well'
PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow
WEATHER
16 stunning photos that sum up a snow-covered, stormy Ireland
16 stunning photos that sum up a snow-covered, stormy Ireland
'In Boston they'd throw you in the clink': Here's why you should never drive in a blizzard
Here are the stores, banks and post offices closing due to the bad weather

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie