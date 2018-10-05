This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brett Kavanaugh one step closer to joining Supreme Court after US Senate vote

Donald Trump’s controversial nominee may be confirmed to the court this weekend.

By Associated Press Friday 5 Oct 2018, 4:14 PM
43 minutes ago 3,468 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4270878
US Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Image: Win McNamee/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
US Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh
US Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Image: Win McNamee/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A DEEPLY DIVIDED US Senate has today pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination past a key procedural hurdle.

As a result, US President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee may be confirmed to the court this weekend. His confirmation had been threatened after claims of sexual assault emerged.

The Senate today voted 51-49 to limit debate, effectively defeating Democratic efforts to scuttle the nomination with endless delays. With Republicans clinging to a two-vote majority, one Republican voted to stop the nomination, one Democrat to send it further.

Of the four lawmakers who had not revealed their decisions until today, Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Jeff Flake of Arizona voted yes, as did Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted not to send the nomination to the full Senate.

Lawmakers might vote differently on the climactic confirmation roll call, and Collins told reporters that she wouldn’t rule out doing so. That left unclear whether today’s tally signalled that the 53-year-old federal appellate judge was on his way to the nation’s highest court.

Confirmation would be a crowning achievement for Trump, his conservative base and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.

FBI report 

The vote occurred a day after the Senate received a roughly 50-page FBI report on the sexual assault allegations, which Trump ordered only after wavering GOP senators forced him to do so.

Republicans said the secret document — which described interviews agents conducted with 10 witnesses — failed to find anyone who could corroborate allegations by his two chief accusers, Dr Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez. Democrats belittled the bureau’s findings, saying agents constrained by the White House hadn’t contacted numerous other people with potentially important information.

The vote also occurred against a backdrop of smoldering resentment by partisans on both sides. That fury was reflected openly by thousands of anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators who attended the Capitol complex for days, confronting senators in office buildings and even reportedly near their homes.

On the Senate floor, lawmakers’ comments underscored the lingering bitterness.

“What left-wing groups and their Democratic allies have done to Judge Kavanaugh is nothing short of monstrous,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, said on the chamber’s floor before the vote. He accused Democrats of using destructive, unwarranted personal attacks on the nominee and even encouraging the protesters, saying: “They have encouraged mob rule.”

Dianne Feinstein of California, that committee’s top Democrat, said Kavanaugh’s testimony at last week’s dramatic Judiciary panel hearing should “worry us all”, citing “a hostility and belligerence that is unbecoming” of a Supreme Court nominee.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, called the fight “a sorry epilogue to the brazen theft of Justice Scalia’s seat”. That reflected Democrats’ lasting umbrage over Republicans’ 2016 refusal to even consider Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the late Antonin Scalia.

Roe v Wade

When Trump nominated Kavanaugh in July, Democrats leapt to oppose him, saying that past statements and opinions showed he’d be a threat to the Roe v Wade case that assured the right to abortion. They said he also seemed ready to knock down Obama’s healthcare law and to rule for Trump if federal authorities probing his 2016 campaign’s connections to Russia initiate legal action.

But that evolved into a late-summer spectacle after Ford accused Kavanaugh of trying to rape her at an alcohol-infused high school gathering in 1982, when both were teenagers. Two other women also emerged and accused him of other incidents of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied all the charges.

Under pressure from wavering Republicans, GOP leaders agreed to an extraordinary Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week that mesmerized the nation as Ford nervously recounted her story and said she was “100 percent” certain that Kavanaugh was her attacker.

A fuming Kavanaugh strode into the same packed hearing room that afternoon and said he, too, was “100 percent” certain the incident had not occurred. He angrily accused Democrats of a “search and destroy” mission, fuelled by their hatred of Trump.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    50,076  53
    2
    		Body recovered from sea in Clare
    43,230  11
    3
    		Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    40,912  49
    Fora
    1
    		'My accountant said I should get a 9-5 job - that made me more determined to make it work'
    561  0
    2
    		Cash-in-transit firm G4S got a million-euro sales bump after losing a major competitor
    246  0
    3
    		Odeon has pumped millions into its loss-making Irish wing as it plots new cinemas
    213  0
    The42
    1
    		Back in charge! Horan returns as Mayo appoint new senior football manager
    30,558  58
    2
    		All-Ireland winning minor boss Keane set to become Kerry's new senior manager
    21,911  17
    3
    		‘You’re going to need to call these line-outs because I can’t remember any of them’
    21,067  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Criticism of Amy Schumer's reaction to her arrest is deliberately short-sighted
    5,182  1
    2
    		Stephen Hawking's ex-wife said The Theory of Everything ignored the 'day-to-day' care she gave Hawking
    4,633  1
    3
    		The way the media speaks about author Catriona Lally's day job is telling of how it views the service industry
    4,599  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    GARDAí
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening
    DUBLIN
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie