Mother whose daughter died after marathon from SADS wants cardiac screening for teens

THE MOTHER OF a young runner who died shortly after she crossed the finish line in the half-marathon in Cork city last year is supporting a fundraising appeal aimed at detecting possible abnormalities in the hearts of teenagers.

Ellen Cassidy of Old Mallow Road in Co Cork collapsed at the city marathon on 1 June 2025. The 24-year-old was taken to Cork University Hospital where she subsequently died.

Her death was attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS).

Up to 100 young people die from SADS in Ireland every year. As many as one in 300 people may carry a heart condition without knowing it.

Ellen’s mother Violet Cassidy said her daughter was “full of life, with so much still ahead of her”.

She is backing an initiative aimed at organising cardiac screening for 500 pupils at St Angela’s College in Cork city. Ellen was a past pupil of the secondary school. She worked in the cybersecurity field.

Violet said that SADS does not give you a warning.

“You cannot see it. You cannot feel it. That is why the Pledge a Heart Test [appeal] matters so deeply to us.

“Nothing will ever bring Ellen back to us. But if sharing Ellen’s story encourages even one girl to be checked and gives even one family the chance to hold on to their daughter, then something meaningful can grow from the heartbreak we carry each day.”

Principal of St Angela’s College in Cork, Pat Curran, said that their new screening system will be a success if it helps just one of their students identify an underlying heart defect.

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Curran said that a €100 pledge gives one girl a heart screening.

“One pledge, one student, one heart checked and potentially one life protected.”

Maggie O’Sullivan, the head girl at St Angela’s College, told Cork’s Red FM that students are eager to have their heart checked.

“Especially for people included in sport and who go to the gym and are doing activities every day. Talking to our year groups and our friends they are so excited for the campaign and it will be such an opportunity for people to keep up to date with their health.”

The school’s deputy head girl Catherine Murphy said the story of Ellen Cassidy has proved that heart issues can affect everyone.

“It has brought to our attention that everyone needs to be screened, no matter the age.”

Ellen’s parents Tom and Violet have carried out a great deal of fundraising for charity in her honour raising over €40,000 for causes both local and national.

They took part in the Cork City Half Marathon on 31 May. The couple were joined by extended family and dozens of friends of their late daughter.

Ellen achieved a first class honours degree in Business Information Systems from University College Cork (UCC).

She was an accomplished swimmer who represented Dolphin Swimming Club, UCC, Munster and Ireland. She was also a talented pianist.

An estimated fifth of all sudden cardiac deaths in young people are caused by SADS. However, the condition is highly treatable if caught early.

Healthcare organisations recommend that active young people and athletes undergo preventative cardiac screening to check for silent rhythm abnormalities before symptoms or emergencies occur.