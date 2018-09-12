Over 18 kilograms of chewing tobacco seized during raid of Limerick apartment

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized more than 18 kilograms of chewing tobacco and nearly 15,000 smuggled cigarettes following a raid on a property in Limerick.

The seizure was made by customs officials on Tuesday, when 14,780 smuggled cigarettes and 18.74 kilograms of chewing tobacco were found during a search of an apartment in Limerick city.

The search took place after a quantity of the seized cigarettes was identified by Revenue officers in a parcel labelled as “toys”, which had originated in the UK.

The chewing tobacco and seized cigarettes had a total retail value of almost €10,500, and would have represented a potential loss to the exchequer of €7,400.

A Pakistani man in his 30s was questioned in connection with the seizure, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.