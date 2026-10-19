Viable pipe bomb and two loaded guns found during garda search in Drogheda

A VIABLE PIPE bomb was found alongside two loaded firearms during a garda search on open land in Drogheda, Co Louth on Sunday.

The device was discovered in the Rathmullen Park area of Drogheda during an operation by a garda divisional drugs unit targeting organised criminal activity in the region.

A Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal team attended the scene and the bomb was “subsequently made safe”, a garda spokesperson said.

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Gardaí also found a loaded handgun and machine gun, along with ammunition.

The search was carried out with assistance from local gardaí, the armed support unit and local and national dog units.

No arrests have been made. The seized items will now undergo ballistic testing and forensic analysis.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.