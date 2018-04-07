'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court

McGregor along side his lawyer Jim Walden. Source: Mary Altaffer/PA Images

IRISH MIXED MARTIAL Arts star Conor McGregor appeared in Brooklyn Criminal Court in New York yesterday charged with a number of offences relating to an incident on Thursday.

McGregor was in court to face charges of criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault and menacing and reckless endangerment after he and his associates were filmed storming a UFC event in New York City, sparking a melee.

Video footage appeared to show the sport’s most famous star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The incident saw a bus being damaged and two UFC fighters were allegedly injured.

Cian Cowley (far left) is also facing charges. Source: Mary Altaffer

At the hearing, the 29-year-old father-of-one was released on a bail of $50,000 and will be allowed to leave the United States but must return for a hearing on 14 June.

McGregor spoke only to acknowledge that he understood the conditions of his release, saying: “Yes, your honour.”

Fellow Irish MMA fighter Cian Cowley, 25, was hit with one count of assault and one count of criminal mischief. Bail was set for Cowley at $25,000.

A court officer conducts an eye scan. Source: Mary Altaffer/PA Images

Judge Connie Melendez also issued a number of protection orders against both men, instructing them to stay away from a number of named individuals.

Details of the allegations against the men were read out during the proceedings by an attorney representing the state:

This case occurs at a loading dock at the Barclays Centre, the complainants appear to be on a bus, the defendants along with several others, judge, appear on the loading dock. As to defendant McGregor judge, he was captured on video surveillance picking up a chair and throwing it to a passenger window of that bus, causing injuries to several individuals inside the bus.I would note judge that the one of two individuals that sustained injuries sustained bruising and swelling to the cheek, corneal abrasion. Treated and released at Methodist Hospital. The second complainant judge who was injured in regards to the defendant throwing the chair, sustained bruising to the face, laceration to the nose, ear, forehead and he was also treated and released at Methodist Hospital. The defendant McGregor, judge, also throws a punch at someone who was on a security detail, throws a punch judge striking that individual. That individual also sustained injuries, pain, swelling and bruising. He was also treated at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. In respect to defendant Cawley, he is also captured on video surveillance judge and he also throws a metal chair to the window of the bus. An individual attempts to pull the complainant away and that individual also suffered injuries judge, and was treated and released at Methodist Hospital.

McGregor is take from a New York police station to be taken to court. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

McGregor’s attorney, Jim Walden, asked the judge to allow his client to travel and “pursue his craft.”

We’ve agreed to a bail package so they can travel internationally so they can pursue their sport and their craft. Suffice to say your honour that my client self-surrendered. When asked first time by the New York City Police Department to have his friend surrender, he directed his friend, Mr Cowley to surrender.

“He’s the most visible face on the planet, he has no criminal history and the bail package is completely appropriate,” Walden added.

Comments are disabled for legal reasons.