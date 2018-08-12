This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The State wants to build a new data centre - but it's worried about its own planning rules

The Office of Public Works said the €30m project would be built on an existing campus in Celbridge.

By Fora Staff Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 4:00 PM
Aug 3rd 2018, 5:31 PM 4,499 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4172835
Image: PA/Niall Carson
Image: PA/Niall Carson

THE IRISH STATE is hoping to build a €30 million data centre in Kildare – however it has flagged the planning system as one of the risks to the project.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which manages the government’s property portfolio, has issued a tender for engineering consultants to help plan for the construction of a new “public-sector data centre”.

The tender notes that the location of the data storage facility would be the Backweston campus in Celbridge. The Kildare site was developed in the early 2000s and is one of the largest construction projects ever undertaken by the OPW.

The campus already includes a number of services, including the State Laboratory and laboratory services for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

According to the tender document, construction work on the 7,000 sq m two-storey data centre is expected to commence in March 2019.

No demolition work is required on the greenfield site, however the OPW highlighted that the development will be subject to the statutory planning process – which it classed as a “known risk” to the future of the project.

The planning system was repeatedly criticised during the long-running dispute over Apple’s intention to build a data centre in Athenry.

In an attempt to avoid a repeat of the aborted plan, new legislation has been drafted to classify data centres as strategic developments, allowing them to be fast-tracked through the planning system.

Under the new rules, data centres over “certain size thresholds” would be subject to the streamlined processes.

Screen Shot 2018-08-03 at 16.58.27 People campaigning for the Galway data centre Source: YouTube

The OPW estimated that its data centre would take more than three years to go from the planning stage to the completion of construction.

A separate tender will be issued to find a suitable building contractor to carry out the construction phase of the project, which is forecast to take 18 months.

Billion-euro sector

Ireland has become a hotbed of data centre activity in recent years, with numerous large tech multinationals constructing the digital storage facilities in the Republic.

Facebook is building a large data centre complex in Meath, while Google has announced plans to construct a €150 million facility in the suburbs of Dublin.

These large-scale data centres come with significant energy needs. For example, Amazon’s planned facility in north-west Dublin will use as much electricity as a small city at times of peak demand if completed in line with its masterplan.

There are nearly 50 data centres in operation in Ireland, with a large cluster of these based in south-west Dublin. According to a new report earlier this year, investment in Irish data centres is expected to surpass the €1 billion mark this year.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'So many people loved him' - family pays tribute to airline employee who stole passenger plane and crashed it
52,218  32
2
Witnesses capture video of stolen plane before it crashes near Seattle
44,209  12
3
Quiz: Can you finish these Irish lyrics?
35,985  13
Fora
1
Why the Shelbourne's new boss has learned to open champagne bottles with a golden sword
1,604  0
2
Tour groups 'pulling a fast one' are overrunning Cork's English Market
178  0
3
'It could be a very public failure': The rollercoaster of equity crowdfunding for startups
134  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
63,765  55
2
French second division rugby player dies
61,034  30
3
Dominant Dublin set for All-Ireland four-in-a-row bid after semi-final victory over Galway
42,178  158
DailyEdge
1
Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie completely avoided each other while filming Mary, Queen of Scots
7,219  1
2
Here's why Jesse Eisenberg is currently sauntering around Ireland and sampling boxty in Cavan
6,907  0
3
Just 10 observations we all know too well about the horror of bikini waxes
6,231  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Three men and a woman arrested in Drogheda after seizure of handgun
Three men and a woman arrested in Drogheda after seizure of handgun
Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Drogheda
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
DUBLIN
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
CALIFORNIA
Maker of Roundup says weedkiller is 'safe', vows to fight â¬254 million penalty over its links to cancer
Maker of Roundup says weedkiller is 'safe', vows to fight €254 million penalty over its links to cancer
Company behind Roundup weedkiller ordered to pay €254 million to gardener living with cancer
The man suspected of sparking a huge wild fire in California is facing life in jail

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie