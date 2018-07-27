'Get it off your mind': 20 years on, family of Deirdre Jacob plead for 'vital' information

THE FAMILY OF a woman missing from her Kildare home for 20 years have said they believe that one person has the key to help solve the mystery of her disappearance.

Last seen on 28 July 1998, the 18-year-old was seen walking into Newbridge town, Kildare to get a bank draft.

She had been due to start into her second year of teacher training in Twickenham in England, and had been on her way to send a rent deposit to her friend.

Now, on the 20th anniversary of her disappearance, her family has described the pain of not knowing what happened to their daughter.

Her father, Michael Jacob, told TheJournal.ie: “It’s a big jigsaw and there’s one piece missing. We believe there is someone out there who knows what happened and that they have a vital piece of information. It has been a long and desperate 20 years for our family. But it has also been a long time for a person out there to hold on to information.

“Every time an appeal is made someone comes forward with a little bit of information. somewhere along the way we will convince that person with information to come forward.”

“If there’s someone out there with information – they’ve been holding onto it for a long while. It must bother them. Why not come forward now. It’s 20 years. Come forward and get it off your mind and you’ll feel better for it.

It may be one sentence that makes the difference – maybe an overheard conversation that helps solve what happened.

Michael, along with his wife Bernadette, also called on gardaí to establish a dedicated garda missing person’s investigation unit.

Chief Superintendent Martin Walker of Naas Garda Station said that there had been no significant breakthrough with the case in recent months and that he hopes the latest appeal will bring results.

“If there’s someone out there with information - they’ve been holding onto it for a long while.

It must bother them. Why not come forward now. It’s 20 years. Come forward and get it off your mind and you’ll feel better for it.” pic.twitter.com/PVRqSi4siG — Garreth MacNamee (@garmacnamee) July 27, 2018 Source: Garreth MacNamee /Twitter

Deirdre

When last seen, Deirdre had been wearing a navy v-neck t-shirt with a white trim on its collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners.

She was carrying a distinctive black satchel-type bag with long shoulder straps and the word CAT in large yellow letters.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212.