This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Get it off your mind': 20 years on, family of Deirdre Jacob plead for 'vital' information

Her family has called for the establishment of a dedicated garda missing person’s investigation unit.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 27 Jul 2018, 1:33 PM
1 hour ago 4,203 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4151591

THE FAMILY OF a woman missing from her Kildare home for 20 years have said they believe that one person has the key to help solve the mystery of her disappearance.

Last seen on 28 July 1998, the 18-year-old was seen walking into Newbridge town, Kildare to get a bank draft.

She had been due to start into her second year of teacher training in Twickenham in England, and had been on her way to send a rent deposit to her friend.

Now, on the 20th anniversary of her disappearance, her family has described the pain of not knowing what happened to their daughter.

Her father, Michael Jacob, told TheJournal.ie: “It’s a big jigsaw and there’s one piece missing. We believe there is someone out there who knows what happened and that they have a vital piece of information. It has been a long and desperate 20 years for our family. But it has also been a long time for a person out there to hold on to information.

“Every time an appeal is made someone comes forward with a little bit of information. somewhere along the way we will convince that person with information to come forward.”

“If there’s someone out there with information – they’ve been holding onto it for a long while. It must bother them. Why not come forward now. It’s 20 years. Come forward and get it off your mind and you’ll feel better for it.

It may be one sentence that makes the difference – maybe an overheard conversation that helps solve what happened.

Michael, along with his wife Bernadette, also called on gardaí to establish a dedicated garda missing person’s investigation unit.

Chief Superintendent Martin Walker of Naas Garda Station said that there had been no significant breakthrough with the case in recent months and that he hopes the latest appeal will bring results.

jacob11 Deirdre

When last seen, Deirdre had been wearing a navy v-neck t-shirt with a white trim on its collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners.

She was carrying a distinctive black satchel-type bag with long shoulder straps and the word CAT in large yellow letters.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
64,929  0
2
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
59,276  89
3
Tonight's blood moon is the longest of the 21st century - here's when you can see it best
55,012  14
Fora
1
Plans for the new U2 visitor centre in Dublin have been unveiled
1,196  0
2
'Seriously insolvent' renewable energy group OpenHydro is headed for liquidation
849  0
3
A big plan's being drawn up to entice tourists to the 'cruising paradise' of the Shannon
255  0
The42
1
Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India
31,794  40
2
As it happened: Dundalk v AEK Larnaca, Europa League second qualifying round
24,949  9
3
After intense headaches and feeling just plain 'crap', Jared Payne has moved to a new chapter
23,599  13
DailyEdge
1
A hurler wearing a GAA jersey features in the latest issue of Vogue Paris
34,424  17
2
Stanford rapist claims he only wanted 'sexual outercourse' and FYI this needs to be cancelled
7,174  3
3
Ed Sheeran randomly makes an appearance in a new Boyzone music video
5,954  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Man who launched vicious assault on girlfriend gets suspended sentence
Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV
HIGH COURT
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
Four female lecturers at NUIG promoted after settling gender discrimination case
GARDAí
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
COURT
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie