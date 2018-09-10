This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin City Council to pay €45m to fund proposed Parnell Square library

That amounts to just under half of the estimated cost for the Cultural Quarter.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 10 Sep 2018, 2:19 PM
54 minutes ago 2,346 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4227938

Parnell Sq Plans for the Parnell Square Cultural Quarter. Also pictured is the Garden of Remembrance. Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha

THE PLANS FOR a new library complex in Dublin City Centre have been finalised and is to be submitted to An Bórd Pleanála for approval.

A total of eight Georgian Houses will be refurbished as part of the plan; Georgian houses numbers 20 and 21 will be redeveloped, along with houses 23 to 28, which were where the former Irish school Coláiste Mhuire was situated.

A music centre, design space, business library, conference space, education centre, café and exhibition area all form part of the library complex.

In total, the space will be 11,000 sqm and if approved will be completed by 2023.

Speaking at an event in Dublin City Hall today, City Librarian Brendan Teeling said that the estimated cost for the project is around €100 million; 55% of that will be funded by philanthropy, and a maximum of 45% will come from Dublin City Council.

Teeling says they haven’t asked for money from the government yet.

PSlide2LendingB Source: Parnell Square

Teeling says there will be spaces for children and teenagers as part of the Quarter, and it will be a place “to read, to meet, to think, to relax and to work”.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring says that this is an important development for the Northside. “This is going to revitalise Parnell Square.”

“Welcoming an estimated 3,000 visitors each day, up to one million people per year, this bold and visionary project will act as a catalyst for regeneration in this part of the city, drawing Dubliners and visitors of all ages in new directions and creating new business opportunities.”

The plans will be submitted by the Parnell Square Foundation, which is a trust established by real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson, and which is supported by Dublin City Council. You can read more about the library here.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
