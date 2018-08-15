This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 15 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Owner of a number of Dublin houses takes court action against Summerhill home occupation

The matter will return to court tomorrow.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 4:05 PM
1 hour ago 4,901 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4182628
A scene from the occupation.
Image: Sam Boal
A scene from the occupation.
A scene from the occupation.
Image: Sam Boal

THE OWNER OF several houses in Dublin’s north inner city has brought High Court proceedings against persons he claims are illegally occupying the properties.

The action has been taken on grounds including fire safety concerns and because the house’s insurance coverage will be cancelled if the occupation, which has been described as a political protest and has been the subject of several recent media reports, continues.

The action has been taken by PJ O Donnell (as trustee of the Pat O Donnell & Co Ltd Retirement and Death Benefit Plan) against persons unknown who he claims are trespassing at one of seven properties it owns located at 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39 Summerhill Parade, Ballybough, in Dublin 1.

Lawyers for Mr O’Donnell told the High Court today that the owner seeks several injunctions including ones requiring all those occupying number 35 to leave and to cease interfering or dealing with any of the properties.

The court heard while number 35 is currently occupied, there has been some interference with the other properties, and there are concerns the others may be interfered with in the future.

Mr O’Donnell, who holds the properties in trust for the members of the benefit plan, also seeks damages for trespass and intentional interference with the owner’s economic interests.

The court heard there are 67 members of the benefit plan, including 18 pensioners, who are employees and former employees of Pat O Donnell & Company.

At the High Court on Wednesday Mr Justice Charles Meenan granted the owner, on an ex parte basis, permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on the occupiers.

The court also granted the owner permission to pin the motion papers on the occupied property and made an order the all those in occupation identify themselves to the High Court.

The Judge made the matter returnable to tomorrow.

Julia Lawlor Bl for the owner instructed by Solicitor Tony Williams for Mr O’Donnell said that the properties were vacated in May after a senior officer with Dublin City Council Fire Brigade raised fire safety concerns.

5957 Housing protest_90551496 Activists on the steps of the Four Courts. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Arising out of those concerns the owner decided to vacate the properties until all necessary upgrading had taken place. Payments were also made to those who had to vacate the properties so they would have funds to find suitable alternative accommodation.

Efforts were also made to find alternative accommodation for some of the other tenants.

The properties were left vacant until the required works were completed so that the accommodation is safe and appropriate.

Works were scheduled to take place to refurbish the properties, but the actions of those in occupation are delaying the process, counsel said.

In recent days the Fire Brigade has informed the owner that if the occupation continued it would have to take action against the owner.

Counsel said her client has also been informed or a risk that the properties insurance will be cancelled if the situation continues.

Counsel said her client does not know who exactly is in occupation.

Various persons have given interviews to various media outlets but they remain unsure exactly who is in the property.

In a sworn statement to the court, Mr O’Donnell said he was on holidays abroad when he heard reports about the occupation. He said he had hoped they would leave voluntarily as the buildings are not fit for occupation, but this had not happened.

He said he did not know who or how many people are in the properties, but said he is extremely concerned about the possibility that alterations have carried out to what are protected structures.

When his agent attended at number 35 he saw a number of people wearing Leo Varadkar masks and described themselves as being the occupiers. The did not identify themselves and refused to give his agent access to the property.

Mr O’Donnell said he is uncertain if any if anyone has gained access to the other properties he is concerned that they will in the future.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí are tracking the movements of a convicted rapist linked to Deirdre Jacob murder
    87,163  53
    2
    		Young woman assaulted and robbed in Dublin city centre
    41,612  36
    3
    		Man with MS living in nursing home reunited with childhood sweetheart on Liveline
    38,651  11
    Fora
    1
    		'I was an oyster farmer, a bouncer, a milkman, a janitor - it all helped get me to where I am today'
    1,272  0
    2
    		A high-profile property mogul is putting cash into Dublin bike-sharing startup BleeperBike
    422  0
    3
    		Kerry's Fexco has snapped up another London FX firm to strengthen its place in the City
    120  0
    The42
    1
    		'This is disgusting': Italy defender issues plea after narrowly avoiding Genoa bridge tragedy
    33,254  2
    2
    		Disappointment for Celtic as Rodgers' men dumped out of Champions League
    32,776  81
    3
    		'We don't want to take the medals off because then you're back to reality'
    30,938  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 of the best (and worst) outfits people have worn while collecting their LC results over the last 35 years
    15,273  11
    2
    		Dear Fifi: Am I bad at sex?
    6,534  0
    3
    		A pair of childhood sweethearts were reunited on Liveline where they reminisced about their first date
    4,094  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Bishop of Limerick says Catholic Church must acknowledge 'dark' aspects of its history
    Bishop of Limerick says Catholic Church must acknowledge 'dark' aspects of its history
    Over 1,000 children molested by 300 priests in Pennsylvania - report
    Chairs of the faithful: Commemorative Pope Francis seats go on sale ahead of Phoenix Park mass
    GARDAí
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    The Deirdre Jacob case - from missing person file to murder investigation
    Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    DUBLIN
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    Double Take: The mysterious African rhino that appeared overnight in a Dublin river
    4 events for... photography lovers seeking a striking image

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie