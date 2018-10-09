Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an apparent threat to carry out a shooting was made against a north Co Dublin secondary school today.

A 16-year old has been arrested and is being detained at a Dublin garda station after threats were made against school staff on social media last night.

Parents were informed this morning that the school would remain closed today in the wake of the social media post.

The school will provide a further update to parents via text message later today.

The teenager is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and an investigation has been launched.

In a statement, gardaí said they are liaising with management at the school and are satisfied that there is no imminent danger to staff or students attending the school.

It is understood that officers are working off the theory that the threat may have been a hoax.

