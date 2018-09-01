Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Siobhan Kirwan, Roisin Byrne and Tierna Brazil from Dublin at the Electric Picnic music festival in Co Laois today Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Opposition parties have called for protests after the announcement that US president Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November.

will visit Ireland in November. A man in his 60s has died after being struck by a van in Cavan last night.

last night. The brother of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin has said he found comments made by journalist Gemma O’Doherty about his sister’s killing ‘disrespectful’.

has said he found comments made by journalist Gemma O’Doherty about his sister’s killing ‘disrespectful’. A Dublin Fire Brigade crew member was injured last night when a projectile was launched at him through the window of the ambulance he was in.

crew member was injured last night when a projectile was launched at him through the window of the ambulance he was in. A man has been charged over two robberies at pharmacies in south Dublin which took place in the last week.

at pharmacies in south Dublin which took place in the last week. Bank of Ireland has rowed back on a decision to discontinue all-day cash services in more than 100 branches around the country.

has rowed back on a decision to discontinue all-day cash services in more than 100 branches around the country. Archaeologists working on a community dig in Dungarvan, Co Waterford have discovered the remains of at least two people.

INTERNATIONAL

Honour guards from different branches of the US Armed Forces, carry the casket of Senator John McCain during a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral Source: Manuel Balce Ceneta via PA Images

#AMSTERDAM: Two people who were seriously injured in a knife attack at Amsterdam’s Central Station are US citizens, the US ambassador has said.

#LONDON: Critics of London mayor Sadiq Khan have launched a big balloon caricaturing him in a yellow bikini “in retaliation” for the “Baby Trump” blimp he let fly over Westminster in July.

#TERRORISM: A man in the UK has been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after plotting to kill Prime Minister Theresa May.

#MCCAIN: The memorial service for John McCain began earlier today at the Washington National Cathedral.

PARTING SHOT

Hundreds of swimmers took part in the 99th Dublin City Liffey Swim today.

Swimmers waiting to kick off the 99th annual Dublin City Liffey Swim Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Braving the cold waters, the swimmers took to the river to swim 2.2 kilometres from the Rory O’Moore Bridge to North Wall Quay in front of the Custom House.

Read the full story, packed with more photos, here.