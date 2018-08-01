Galway man arrested in New York following €40,000 cocaine seizure

A GALWAY MAN has been arrested in New York after police discovered half a kilo of cocaine in his home.

Fintan Russell, 39, was arrested on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance “in the first degree”, according to the New York State Police (NYSP).

He was arrested in the Port Chester area of the state, which is around 40km north of Manhattan.

A spokesman for the NYSP said: “Throughout the Spring of 2018 Troop K CNET conducted a narcotics investigation in the area of the village Port Chester which revealed Russell was heavily involved in the sale and distribution of large amounts of cocaine in lower Westchester County and Connecticut.

“On June 5, 2018 Troop K CNET executed a search warrant on Sound View Street, Port Chester, and simultaneously arrested Russell, who was not at his residence. Investigators found approximately a half kilogram of cocaine (valued at approximately $46,000), $23,000 in U.S. currency, and seized three vehicles.”

Russell was arraigned before the village of Port Chester Court, and remanded to Westchester County Jail without bail.