Photos released of four family members who died in Fermanagh fire

THE PSNI HAS released images of the four family members who died in a fire at a house in Fermanagh last month.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire at a house in the Molly Road area of Derrylin on Tuesday, 27 February.

Denise Gosset (also known as Crystal), 45; Sabrina Gosset (also known as Elektra), 19; Roman Gosset, 16, and 16-month-old Morgana Quinn all died in the fire.

Denise Gosset (also known as Crystal) Source: PSNI

Sabrina Gosset (also known as Elektra) Source: PSNI

Roman Gosset Source: PSNI

Morgana Quinn Source: PSNI

Police have released the images as part of a renewed appeal for information.

Speaking today, Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “A 27-year-old man has already appeared in court charged with four counts of murder and one count of arson.

However, I am appealing to anyone who was in contact with Denise, Sabrina or Roman in the weeks leading up to their murders to get in touch with detectives.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Molly Road between the hours of midnight on Monday, 26 February through to 7.20am on Tuesday, 28 February.

“Any information, no matter how trivial it may seem, could prove to be vital to this investigation. I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 179 27/02/18.”

Alternatively, people can share information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.