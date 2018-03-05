Man (27) appears in court over fire that killed four people

Emergency services at the house in Derrylin, Fermanagh last week

A MAN HAS appeared in court, charged with four counts of murder following a fatal fire in Co Fermanagh.

Detectives investigating the fire in Derrylin charged the 27-year-old man yesterday and he appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court today.

He was also charged with one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

The fire broke out at a house in the Molly Road area of Derrylin on Tuesday, 27 February. Police initially said at least three people had been killed. A fourth body, believed to be that of a young child, was found two days later.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna last week described the fire as as “ferocious”, saying it had “left a very complex crime scene“.

