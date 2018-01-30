Ambulance that spotted smoke 'billowing' from Tallaght apartments 'potentially saved lives'

Source: Kene

A BLOCK OF flats in Tallaght were evacuated last night after smoke was seen billowing out of the basement of the building by a passing ambulance.

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to reports of a fire at Bancroft Hall received at 11.09pm last night. When firefighters arrived at the scene they found a gas main and a number of vehicles in the underground car park of the building “well alight”. Six pumps were sent to the area, as well as a command support unit, a ladder and an ambulance.

Several people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and it’s understood that some residents will have to be rehoused because of the incident.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said that one of the service’s ambulances was returning from a serious call in the area when they spotted the smoke “billowing” from the building, and reported it before the first civilian call.

He said that this act “possibly saved lives” as smoke had passed through the entire building when firefighters arrived on scene.

It’s understood that a possible gas leak is among the suspected causes of the fire.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and investigations are ongoing.