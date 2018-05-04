German students say English exam that asked them to explain Brexit was unfair

Source: Twitter/Paresh Nath

GERMAN STUDENTS HAVE complained that an English exam that asked them to discuss Brexit, among other things, was too difficult and “unfair”.

Over 35,000 people have signed an online petition to voice their opposition to the challenging English paper, saying that the reading comprehensions and current affairs topics were unfair.

Around 30,000 students sat ‘Abitur 2018′, the equivalent of the Leaving Cert in the south-west German state Baden-Württemberg, according to the BBC.

Students complained that the text “Call It Sleep” by Henry Roth was from 1934 and contained archaic language; and an overly obscure description of the Statue of Liberty:

The students were also asked to discuss two cartoons by Indian artist Paresh Nath that contrasted the idealistic version of Brexit with the realities, among which trade issues, economic uncertainty, job confusion and chaos was referenced in the image.

The Guardian reports that a spokesperson for the Baden-Württemberg ministry of education said the assessment was designed to test students’ knowledge of recent sociopolitical issues.