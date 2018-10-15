Here’s What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Garda Superintendent David Taylor filed for retirement in the wake of the Disclosures Tribunal.
- The discovery of the body of a man in his 20s has been made at Galway’s City Hall.
- €27.5 million was paid to Fazyard Ltd, the firm is shutting down Dublin’s largest direct provision centre, over an 11 year period.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald could be considered for future Cabinet positions following the Disclosures Tribunal report.
- Sinn Féin has closed down a WhatsApp group after messages sent to it described President Michael D Higgins as a ‘leprechaun’.
- The Late Late Show’s London special was the most watched Late Late Show so far in 2018, attracting an audience of 610,000.
- A new report on mother and baby homes has recommended the State give those affected a statutory right to access files.
- A new support group group has been established to support women and their families affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.
INTERNATIONAL
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May said today that the EU is looking at the possibility of including the entire UK under the Brexit backstop.
- Turkish officials will be allowed to conduct a search of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
- Thirteen people have been killed in violent storms and floods in southwest France.
- Rough sleeping in Hungary will be banned from today after a homelessness law adopted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.
- Kensington Palace announced that Princess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child.
PARTING SHOT
During an interview today with US President Donald Trump, viewers of CBS news noticed this artwork hanging in the White House.
The work, painted by Andy Thomas, features a smiling Trump sat around a table with former Republican presidents, including Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.
Artist Thomas told TIME magazine that he was “ecstatic” when he found out that his work hung in the White House.
Republican congressman Darrell Issa supposedly gave the painting to Trump.
“A lot of times gifts aren’t really hung up, they’re just pushed into a closet somewhere,” said Thomas.
To find out it’s actually hanging is really a treat.
