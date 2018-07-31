This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 31 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Hooded Man' Kevin Hannaway gets three years and nine months for assisting the IRA

Hannaway was one of a number of men interned at a secret base in Derry in 1971.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 5:46 PM
32 minutes ago 2,586 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4157495
Kevin Hannaway
Image: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Kevin Hannaway
Kevin Hannaway
Image: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland

ONE OF THE  “hooded men” who was subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment by British forces in Northern Ireland, has been jailed for three years and nine months by the Special Criminal Court.

Before sentencing 70-year-old Kevin Hannaway of Colinmill, Belfast, the three-judge court heard that since he was convicted in June and sent to Portlaoise prison where he has suffered anxiety attacks and heart problems due to PTSD triggered by his imprisonment.

His barrister Ronan Munroe SC asked the court not to impose a custodial sentence as his condition means that confinement represents a threat to his life.

Munro read from a medical report in which Hannaway complained that the noise from an air conditioner in the prison brought back memories of the white noise he was subjected to while interned and caused him to have anxiety attacks and heart problems.

He suffers nightmares and sometimes wakes up punching the air, Munro said.

Hannaway was one of a number of men interned at a secret base in Derry in 1971 where he was beaten, subjected to white noise and deprivation of sleep, food and drink. The European Court of Human Rights said his treatment was “inhumane and degrading” but stopped short of calling it torture.

Justice Isobel Kennedy, presiding with Justice Robert Haughton and Judge Gerard Griffin, said that it is up to the prison authorities to decide on Hannaway’s medical treatment and where he serves his sentence.

She said that his offence warranted a sentence of six years but taking into account his age and medical problems the judges reduced it to three years and nine months.

Hannaway did not react but family members cried and comforted one another as he and his four co-accused were led away by prison officers.

Hannaway went on trial last January at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court, accused of helping the IRA carry out interrogations of other members following a series of IRA operations that were foiled by gardai.

The Dublin and Belfast brigades of the IRA wanted to know who was responsible for leaking information to gardai and brought a number of men to a house in Castleknock in Dublin to interrogate them.

Gardai, acting on a tip-off, had set up listening devices at the house and used recordings of the interrogations to arrest and convict Hannaway and the four others.

On trial with Hannaway were David Nooney (53) of Coultry Green, Ballymun, Dublin, Seán Hannaway (51) of Linden Gardens, Belfast, and Edward O’Brien (42), of Hazelcroft Road, Finglas, Dublin. They were found guilty of membership of an unlawful organisation within the State, namely an organization styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA on August 8th, 2015.

Kevin Hannaway was convicted of knowingly rendering assistance to an unlawful organisation namely with Sean Hannaway, assisting in interviewing persons involved in IRA-organised criminal activities, those interviews being directly or indirectly in the furtherance of an unlawful object, at Riverwood Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15 on August 7th and 8th, 2015.

His co-accused Eva Shannon (60) of Oakman Street, Belfast was found guilty of the same offence.

The court considered Shannon to have a more marginal role than Kevin Hannaway and said that five and a half years would be the appropriate sentence but reduced that to four years after taking into account that she has no previous convictions and will be imprisoned far from her family, who lives in Belfast.

Justice Kennedy said Sean Hannaway had a “central role” in the interrogations as she sentenced him to five years and six months. David Nooney, she said, was a “trusted member” of the IRA but had a lesser role in the operation and did not take part in the interrogations. He received a sentence of three years and nine months.

Edward O’Brien had only a “limited role,” Justice Kennedy said, as she sentenced him to 16 months. Legal aid for appeal was granted to all five. Supporters of the convicted men issued a statement outside court, in which they described the Special Criminal Court as a “blight on the administration of justice”. which exists to secure convictions rather than justice.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
63,291  61
2
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
61,565  53
3
Man missing from Harcourt Street after All Ireland semi-final found safe and well
38,643  11
Fora
1
The last waterfront site in Dublin's docklands has been put on the market for €120m
329  0
2
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
320  0
3
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
189  0
The42
1
Supporters left unimpressed after mad dash and long queues for Galway-Clare replay tickets
40,062  38
2
O'Sullivan hits out at Cork substitutions but claims 'bottler' tag is disgusting
37,529  66
3
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
29,874  24
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
7,632  6
2
Love Island is officially over, and viewers don't know how to re-join the real world
5,571  0
3
Netflix defends renewing 13 Reasons Why, but Twitter is no longer here for it
5,177  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
RUSSIA
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Pussy Riot members arrested again immediately after release for World Cup stunt
Trump claims he had 'very nasty business relationship' with Robert Mueller
COURT
Thalidomide makers didn't adequately respond to 'absolute tragedy unfolding in front of them', court hears
Thalidomide makers didn't adequately respond to 'absolute tragedy unfolding in front of them', court hears
Man to stand trial in UK accused of causing death of Irishman by dangerous driving
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie