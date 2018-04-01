Irish Independent editor 'concerned' that journalists' data may have been compromised at INM

THE EDITOR-IN-Chief of the Irish Independent has said he is concerned that data of journalists working for Independent News and Media (INM) may have been accessed without their knowledge.

In a statement to his own newspaper this morning, Stephen Rae said that the company will investigate if any data has been compromised.

The Sunday Times reports today that a firm controlled by Denis O’Brien paid the bill for a tech company which was given access to the IT system at INM. O’Brien is the largest shareholder at INM.

The Times as well as the Independent are this morning reporting that the director of the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) has claimed that INM’s IT system backups were removed from the firm and brought outside the jurisdiction where they were subjected to “interrogation” from another firm.

The claims were made in a sworn affidavit to the High Court.

There are now fears that journalists’ protected sources could have been compromised by this data interrogation.

In his statement this morning, Rae said: “We have always invoked a strict protection or ‘firewall approach’ to both our journalists’ research and sources to maintain the integrity of our journalism.

We will look seriously at this new information to see what data, if any, may have been involved during this reported event in 2014.

The ODCE has been investigating corporate governance at the media group and is to apply to the High Court next month to have the inspectors appointed.

Former INM CEO Robert Pitt made a protected disclosure which sparked the probe.

He and former INM chairman Leslie Buckley, who stepped down from his post at the start of the month, had a falling out over a proposal to buy the Newstalk radio station.

The company is taking legal advice on whether the High Court has sufficient grounds to make the appointment of the inspectors.

In addition to the Independent titles and the Herald, INM also publishes the Sunday World, Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life and The Star – as well as regional papers like the Drogheda Independent, Wexford People and The Kerryman.