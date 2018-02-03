Pictures: This tiny 7ft 7in wide house in London has just gone up for sale for €1.1 million

ONE OF THE slimmest houses in London has just gone up for sale with a guide price of £1 million (€1.137 million).

The three-storey “Slim House” is just 7ft 7in wide, and was originally just a small laneway but became one of London’s original gap houses near Clapham Junction.

In 2013, renovations were done to add an extra room on each floor of the building, and increase floor space by just over a third to 1,058 square feet.

The property has a dining area in the kitchen/living room, a master bedroom, three other bedrooms, two ground floor reception rooms and a kitchen breakfast room to the rear which leads out onto a 48ft landscaped garden.

Source: Cannonphotosltd

The extension also made a unique “ski slope” roof at the back of the house which helps to bring natural light on each storey.

Its current owner, Aimee Luther, bought the house in 2014. It has been featured in property documentaries and features, including George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces on Channel 4.

Source: Cannonphotosltd

She said: “Until I bought Slim House four years’ ago, I had previously thought that look-alike Victorian flats were my only option. This house has a slice of everything but on a slightly slimmer scale and no downsides of having neighbours above or below.

I have loved living in a fabulous part of SW11 in the heart of a friendly, local neighbourhood and I’ve no doubt that the next owner will have equal pride in owning this piece of architectural brilliance.

Jasper Colliver from Savills Wandsworth called the house a “really rare find” and said that there only a handful like it in London.

Source: Cannonphotosltd

He added: “Interest has been wide ranging; to date we have had interest from downsizers wanting to retain a number of bedrooms and outside space, as well as local couples and those seeking a London base with good local transport connections.”