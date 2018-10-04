Winning €5.7 million Lotto ticket sold in south Dublin Spar

THE WINNING LOTTO ticket that scooped last night’s €5.7 million jackpot was sold in a Spar store in south Dublin, it has been revealed.

The National Lottery said today that the winning ticket was sold in the Spar Express store on Rathfarnham Road, Dublin 14.

A photocall is being held at the south Dublin suburban store this afternoon but shop owner Ken O’Connor has said that the win has already brought great excitement.

“We simply can’t believe it. This is our first big Lotto win and staff and customers are buzzing with excitement,” Ken O’Connor said.

We are on a lucky run as we recently sold a scratch card that won a customer €25,000. But this is amazing, we are hoping it is somebody local but we are a busy shop with a lot of passing traffic so we don’t know.

The winning numbers in the draw were 1, 15, 22, 27, 31, 34 with the bonus number of 42.

The National Lottery says that this is the tenth lotto jackpot win of 2018, with a total of €50 million of prize money paid out so far this year.