GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating a stabbing which has left a man in a critical condition.

The stabbing occurred at the Blackhorse Luas stop in Inchicore at around 7am this morning.

Two men were stabbed and have been taken to St James’s Hospital, where one is in a critical condition.

A man has been arrested and is being detained at Kilmainham Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Kilmainham on 666 9700.