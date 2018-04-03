Man charged over assault and attempted robberies in Clondalkin

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and robberies in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating an attempted robbery and assault that occurred at Mill Park on the Old Nangor Road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Friday 30 March at approximately 10pm. A woman in her 30s received non-life threatening stab wounds during the incident.

Gardaí are also investigating an attempted armed robbery at a food outlet on the Old Nangor Road on Saturday 31 March at about 10pm, and an armed robbery at a premises on Ninth Lock Road in Clondalkin that occurred on Sunday 1 April at approximately 10pm.

A search of the Grand Canal area of the Fonthill Road was carried out on Sunday by gardaí, assisted by the Air Support Unit and the regional Armed Response Unit.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and detained at Clondalkin Garda Station. He was subsequently charged with assault causing harm, and three counts of attempted robbery.

The man appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am yesterday and was remanded to Cloverhill Prison.

