Man released without charge after being arrested by gardaÃ­ looking for missing woman

A MAN WHO was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn was released without charge early this morning.

Natalia has been missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo since Sunday morning.

She is described as being 5â€™8â€³ in height, of slim build with green eyes and mid-length straight blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black lace bodysuit, black leather trousers, a black jacket and black sandals.

GardaÃ­ have said they are concerned for her safety.

The 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday. He was detained at Ballymote Garda Station before being released this morning.

GardaÃ­ are appealing for information in relation to the movements of a beige Peugeot 308 estate car, with a partial registration number of 09 DL, on Sunday morning in the Sligo area.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation has been asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.