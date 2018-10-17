Maths Week: Your Wednesday puzzle

IT’S MATHS WEEK, and as is our annual tradition here, we’re setting you a puzzle a day with all answers published on the site on Sunday.

TODAY’S Q:

In a knock- out tennis tournament there are 32 contestants.

a. How many matches will the eventual winner play?

b. How many matches will there be in in total?

2. In a round robin competition every contestant plays every other contestant. If there are 5 contestants, how many matches will there be?

