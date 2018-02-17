  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

13 killed after helicopter crashes as it made way to Mexico earthquake epicentre

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico at 11.39pm Irish time last night.

By AFP Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 5:38 PM
6 hours ago 7,584 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3857773
People gathering on a street after a tremor was felt in Mexico City
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
People gathering on a street after a tremor was felt in Mexico City
People gathering on a street after a tremor was felt in Mexico City
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A 7.2 MAGNITUDE earthquake that has rattled Mexico triggered a tragedy when a minister’s helicopter killed 13 people during a crash-landing on the way to the epicentre.

The UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter landed on its side, crushing a van.

There were no reported casualties from the quake itself, which damaged buildings.

The chopper was carrying Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete and Oaxaca state Governor Alejandro Murat, who were unharmed, President Enrique Pena Nieto said.

“Unfortunately, multiple people on the ground lost their lives and others were injured,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Oaxaca prosecutor’s office said five women, four men, and three children were killed by the helicopter, while another victim died en route to the hospital.

Fifteen other people were injured, the office said in a statement.

Rescuers quickly swarmed the accident site searching for survivors.

Navarrete told the Televisa TV network that the helicopter pilot lost control of the aircraft about 40 metres above the ground as it was coming into land.

He added that some passengers were hurt.

The helicopter went down in the southwestern town of Pinotepa de Don Luis – 37 kilometres from the quake epicentre, according to the US Geological Survey.

About 50 homes in the nearby town of Santiago Jamiltepec were damaged, as well as the town hall and church, but no one was killed in the quake, the interior ministry said.

Oaxaca state authorities opened shelters for those affected, and nearly 6,000 soldiers and federal police were deployed to help with the emergency response.

Both Mexico’s National Seismological Service and the US Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 7.2.

It struck at 5:39pm (11.39pm Irish time) yesterday evening at a relatively deep 24.7 kilometres, said the USGS.

Panic and flashbacks

The earthquake came less than six months after two quakes killed hundreds of people in the country.

On 7 September, an 8.2-magnitude earthquake shook the nation and killed 96 people, mostly in the states of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Then on 19 September – the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed 10,000 – a 7.1-magnitude quake hit the country, leaving 369 people dead.

Yesterday’s quake triggered Mexico City’s alarm system and caused buildings to sway in the capital. It was also felt in the states of Guerrero, Puebla and Michoacan.

Panicked residents flooded the streets, fearing a repeat of last September’s deadly quakes.

“To be honest, we’re all pretty upset. We start crying whenever the [earthquake] alarm goes off,” 38-year-old publicist Kevin Valladolid told AFP through tears after fleeing his building in La Roma, in central Mexico City.

We’re stressed out, we have flashbacks. So we run out into the street. It’s all we can do.

Patients from a nearby hospital were forced outside, some in wheelchairs or carting their IV lines. Similar scenes played out in Veracruz.

On the north side of Mexico City, Julia Hernandez said she felt like she was “in a boat” as the ground swayed beneath her feet.

“Is it ever going to stop?” she said.

Standing in the middle of the street, her eyes glued to her fifth-floor apartment, Graciela Escalante, aged 72, could hardly speak.

“It was terribly strong. We barely managed to get down the stairs. It was the longest staircase in the world,” she told AFP.

“We thought everything was going to collapse again.”

Seismic hotbed

Officials in affected states said they were inspecting buildings damaged by last year’s quakes, which are especially vulnerable to collapse.

“Obviously people are afraid,” said the emergency response chief for the city of Puebla, Gustavo Ariza.

Pena Nieto tweeted that the National Emergency Committee had been activated because of the magnitude of the quake.

Mexico sits at a spot where five tectonic plates come together, making it particularly vulnerable to earthquakes.

© AFP 2018 

Read: Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes southwest Britain

More: Ukip members vote to remove scandal-hit leader Henry Bolton

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
50,859  9
2
'A lot of money to the ordinary Joe soap': Millions overpaid and hundreds of data breaches at civil service HR system
40,792  64
3
This is what a cell in Mountjoy Prison looks like
37,649  47
Fora
1
'It will be world class': Omniplex has bought the long-vacant Longford shopping centre
769  0
2
Lufthansa's Clare unit claimed it would suffer 'irreparable damage' if workers went on strike
449  0
3
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from an overheating capital
206  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tipperary v Wexford, Limerick v Dublin - Saturday hurling match tracker
49,350  10
2
Dundalk man McElroy excels with Saracens after U20s World Cup dream was shattered
26,800  28
3
'Liam was extraordinary - one of the greatest talents that played for us in the last 20 years'
24,838  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
A size 24 fashion blogger is the new face of Nike
6,503  13
2
Alicia Vikander didn't bring her Oscar home with her because it was too heavy for her hand luggage
6,001  0
3
Michael (from the best episode of Room To Improve) stole Dermot Bannon's thunder on the Late Late
5,813  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
Gardaí seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Four men arrested after man is stabbed in Portarlington
CORK
Irish Rail customers to get refunds after being delayed by almost five hours
Irish Rail customers to get refunds after being delayed by almost five hours
Hunt for details on child burials at Bessboro mother and baby home
Clare and Cork show their hand ahead of Sunday's Cusack Park showdown
PSNI
Police appeal for witnesses over death of boy (5) in river
Police appeal for witnesses over death of boy (5) in river
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Man murdered in west Belfast was shot in living room in front of partner and child

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie