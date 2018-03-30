Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 30-year-old man who is missing from his home at Green Road, Carlow.

Rafal Filipowicz was last seen at about 8am on Wednesday 21 March in the area of Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

He is described as being 5’11’’ in height, with brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm. When last seen he was wearing a red t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark runners.

Anyone who has seen Rafal or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.