Family share 'heartbreaking' news that the body of missing man Michael Cullen has been found

THE FAMILY OF missing Belfast man Michael Cullen have said that his body has been found in the area in which they were searching for almost three weeks.

His brother Niall shared the sad news this evening on the Help Find Michael Cullen Facebook page.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you that Michael has been recovered from Cavehill mountain a short time ago. The specialist rescue team are now bringing him back to his family home,” Niall wrote.

“Despite all of our best efforts over the past three weeks, tragically it is not the outcome that all of us wished and prayed so hard for.”

The 33-year-old Michael Cullen had been last seen on 9 January with searches concentrated in the Cave Hill area not far from his home in Belfast’s North Circular Road.

There were suggestions that he may have travelled to Dublin or London but the news of his passing was confirmed this evening by Niall Cullen, who thanked all those who helped in the search.

Michael was a highly talented guy as those who saw him perform will testify to, but he was also a much-loved son, brother, cousin and friend to many whose hearts are now broken. We can only hope he will look down on us and see the huge amount of love we all had for him.

“The Cullen family wish to thank everyone for your valiant efforts in trying to bring Michael home… we will never forget this!”