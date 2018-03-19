Winter won't quit: It's going to be minus 5 in some areas tonight

TEMPERATURES WILL be back to about normal for the time of year by this coming Thursday – but in the meantime we’ll have to endure a few more freezing cold nights.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for low temperatures overnight tonight.

“Minima of minus 3 or minus 4 expected widely tonight, perhaps locally falling to minus 5 Celsius,” the latest warning says.

That will be followed by a mostly dry and largely sunny day tomorrow with temperatures of up to nine degrees in the afternoon.

It will be minus 3 in some areas tomorrow night, but after that temperatures will recover as we approach the weekend.

There’ll be some rain around on both Wednesday and Thursday – but in a welcome change from recent conditions it will stay above freezing on Thursday night.

“The outlook for the weekend is for mostly dry conditions but with mostly westerly winds there’s likely to be some showers at times,” Met Éireann’s latest forecast says.

Road conditions in areas worst hit by the wintry weather yesterday are mostly returning to normal today – although AA Roadwatch reports that some roads in the Wicklow Mountains are still impassable.