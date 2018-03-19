  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 19 March, 2018
Winter won't quit: It's going to be minus 5 in some areas tonight

No more snow though. Silver linings and all that. (Although the silver linings are probably snow too).

By Daragh Brophy Monday 19 Mar 2018, 2:47 PM
Cold people on Dublin's Ha'penny Bridge this morning.
Image: Leah Farrell
Cold people on Dublin's Ha'penny Bridge this morning.
Cold people on Dublin's Ha'penny Bridge this morning.
Image: Leah Farrell

TEMPERATURES WILL be back to about normal for the time of year by this coming Thursday – but in the meantime we’ll have to endure a few more freezing cold nights.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for low temperatures overnight tonight.

“Minima of minus 3 or minus 4 expected widely tonight, perhaps locally falling to minus 5 Celsius,” the latest warning says.

That will be followed by a mostly dry and largely sunny day tomorrow with temperatures of up to nine degrees in the afternoon.

It will be minus 3 in some areas tomorrow night, but after that temperatures will recover as we approach the weekend.

There’ll be some rain around on both Wednesday and Thursday – but in a welcome change from recent conditions it will stay above freezing on Thursday night.

“The outlook for the weekend is for mostly dry conditions but with mostly westerly winds there’s likely to be some showers at times,” Met Éireann’s latest forecast says.

Road conditions in areas worst hit by the wintry weather yesterday are mostly returning to normal today – although AA Roadwatch reports that some roads in the Wicklow Mountains are still impassable.

Daragh Brophy
