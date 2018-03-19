Some Wicklow roads still impassable, but it's getting back to normal elsewhere

Photographer Leon Farrell digs his car out of the snow in Athgarvan, Co Kildare, yesterday.

Photographer Leon Farrell digs his car out of the snow in Athgarvan, Co Kildare, yesterday.

SOME ROUTES ON higher ground in Co Wicklow are still impassable this morning due to heavy snowfall over the weekend.

However, road conditions elsewhere in the counties worst hit by the wintry weather are returning to normal.

A status yellow snow-ice warning remains in effect until 10am. If you’re out and about this morning, be careful of icy patches and slippery roads and pathways.

Gardaí in Monaghan Town and Naas are reporting frosty conditions on secondary routes, according to AA Roadwatch’s latest update this morning.

In Wicklow, according to the AA, the Kilmacanogue/Roundwood Rd (R755) is still impassable – as is the Sally Gap.

Dublin traffic is moving as normal.

Weatherwise, the forecast for today is for largely dry conditions with isolated showers in the east and south, Met Éireann says.

There’ll be some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will reach 3 to 6 degrees.

Temperatures will recover a little tomorrow, to 7 or 8 degrees, but only after a freezing cold night with the mercury dipping as low as minus 3 or 4.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be back in the low double digits – up to 11 degrees in the afternoon.