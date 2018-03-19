  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Some Wicklow roads still impassable, but it's getting back to normal elsewhere

There’s still a warning in place but road conditions, for the most part, are much improved.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 19 Mar 2018, 7:28 AM
1 hour ago 5,356 Views 7 Comments
Photographer Leon Farrell digs his car out of the snow in Athgarvan, Co Kildare, yesterday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

SOME ROUTES ON higher ground in Co Wicklow are still impassable this morning due to heavy snowfall over the weekend.

However, road conditions elsewhere in the counties worst hit by the wintry weather are returning to normal.

A status yellow snow-ice warning remains in effect until 10am. If you’re out and about this morning, be careful of icy patches and slippery roads and pathways.

Gardaí in Monaghan Town and Naas are reporting frosty conditions on secondary routes, according to AA Roadwatch’s latest update this morning.

In Wicklow, according to the AA, the Kilmacanogue/Roundwood Rd (R755) is still impassable – as is the Sally Gap.

Dublin traffic is moving as normal.

Weatherwise, the forecast for today is for largely dry conditions with isolated showers in the east and south, Met Éireann says.

There’ll be some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will reach 3 to 6 degrees.

Temperatures will recover a little tomorrow, to 7 or 8 degrees, but only after a freezing cold night with the mercury dipping as low as minus 3 or 4.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be back in the low double digits – up to 11 degrees in the afternoon.

Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

