The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CONSENT The Law Reform Commission will publish a paper examining the reform of sexual consent laws, including provisions for a new offence called “gross negligence rape”.

2. #GREECE The Greek government say there are strong indications that recent wildfires that killed 82 people were started deliberately.

3. #DÁIL The State’s ethics watchdog has expressed concerns over a gap in the law which means complaints against TDs cannot be investigated after they have left office.

4. #WATERFORD A man stabbed to death at a house in Dunmore East, Co Waterford has been named as 25-year-old fisherman Jack Power, RTÉ report.

5. #BOYCOTT Independent minister Katherine Zappone has still not decided if she will support Government attempts to defeat a bill that would boycott certain Israeli goods and services.

6. #MCGREGOR Conor McGregor will be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs, after being sentenced for disorderly conduct in New York.

7. #POPE VISIT The World Meeting of Families is looking for 4,000 Eucharistic ministers to volunteer at the Pope’s Mass in the Phoenix Park next month.

8. #WEATHER It’ll be a cloudy, dull start to the day, but conditions will clear by mid-morning before rain develops in the west and moves eastwards as the evening continues.