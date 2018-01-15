  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Indian police investigating gang rape and murder of two teenage girls

The bodies of the teenage girls were found just hours apart in a state bordering New Delhi.

By AFP Monday 15 Jan 2018, 11:39 AM
3 hours ago 12,118 Views 32 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3798079
Despite mass protests and law changes against rape, there are still high records of assault in the country.
Image: Shutterstock/arindambanerjee
Despite mass protests and law changes against rape, there are still high records of assault in the country.
Despite mass protests and law changes against rape, there are still high records of assault in the country.
Image: Shutterstock/arindambanerjee

INDIAN POLICE SAID today they were investigating the gang rape and murder of two teenage girls whose mutilated bodies were found just hours apart in a state bordering New Delhi.

The brutality of the crimes in Haryana, a deeply conservative state in northern India, has created shockwaves even in a region with a grim record of violence against women.

Police are pursuing a group of men suspected of raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl from Kurukshetra district whose badly disfigured body was found dumped in a stream on Friday.

District police chief Abhishek Garg said the girl had sustained terrible internal injuries suggesting the attackers used a blunt object during the attack.

“At least four men are suspected to be behind the crime,” said district police chief Abhishek Garg.

“A massive search is underway to arrest the perpetrators”, he added.

Just hours after the grisly discovery, police in Panipat district on Saturday found the body of a 12-year-old girl in a pond.

Panipat police chief Rahul Sharma told AFP that two men, both neighbours of the victim, had been arrested over the crime.

Both had confessed to luring the girl to their house before raping and killing her, Sharma said.

The crimes underscore India’s atrocious record on sexual violence, which remains high despite authorities vowing to stamp out the scourge.

Official figures show nearly 36,000 minors were sexually assaulted in 2016. A UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2014 said one in three rape victims in India was a minor and expressed alarm over the widespread sexual abuse of children.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped inside a car by four men in Haryana before being dumped by her attackers on a roadside.

The high rates of assault continue despite an overhaul of laws in the wake of a high-profile fatal gang rape of a Delhi student in 2012 that sparked mass protests.

That crime shone a spotlight on the rising levels of violence against women in India, and saw the introduction of tough penalties for offenders and accelerated trials through court.

© AFP 2018 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

