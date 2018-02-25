Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
Â IRELAND
- A post-mortem examination was carried out on the body of a 20-year-old Jimmy Loughlin who is believed to have been the victim of a violent assault in Sligo.
- Additional emergency beds have been opened up to accommodate rough sleepers during the cold snap over the next week.
- Tributes were paid to a 14-year-old boy who died after sustaining an injury during a Gaelic football match.
- Homes in Blanchardstown were evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious device.
- A 13-year-old girl was left waiting 50 minutes for an ambulance after having a neurological attack.
- A recruitment drive for 1,600 taxi driversÂ was launched.
- DealzÂ has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores.
WORLD
#SYRIA: Air raids continued in the town of Douma, in Eastern Ghouta, despiteÂ a UNÂ Security Council demand for a ceasefire.
#FRANCE: A 13-year-old boy died after falling from a cliff in the French Alps.
#JAPAN: An American man is being questioned in Osaka after a decapitated head was found in an apartment.
PARTING SHOT
Hollywood star Ashley Judd has visited a Rohingya refugee camp where she met a number of women, some of whom had been raped or whose family members had been killed or died trying to escape persecution. Her video diary for Sky News can be found here.
