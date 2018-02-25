Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

Jimmy Loughlin, who died after an assault in Sligo town yesterday, was described today as a popular and well respected young man. Source: Facebook

Â IRELAND

School bus driver Pearlie Corker is hugged by school board member Dr Rosaline Osgood. The driver was the first to pull up to the school during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where teachers and school administrators returned today for the first time since the massacre. Source: Mike Stocker/PA

WORLD

#SYRIA: Air raids continued in the town of Douma, in Eastern Ghouta, despiteÂ a UNÂ Security Council demand for a ceasefire.

#FRANCE: A 13-year-old boy died after falling from a cliff in the French Alps.

#JAPAN: An American man is being questioned in Osaka after a decapitated head was found in an apartment.

PARTING SHOT

Hollywood star Ashley Judd has visited a Rohingya refugee camp where she met a number of women, some of whom had been raped or whose family members had been killed or died trying to escape persecution. Her video diary for Sky News can be found here.