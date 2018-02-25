  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The Sligo murder investigation, preparations for this week’s severe cold weather and continued air strikes in Syria…

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 8:00 PM
9 hours ago 11,534 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3871945

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

jimmy Jimmy Loughlin, who died after an assault in Sligo town yesterday, was described today as a popular and well respected young man. Source: Facebook

Â IRELAND

  • A post-mortem examination was carried out on the body of a 20-year-old Jimmy Loughlin who is believed to have been the victim of a violent assault in Sligo.
  • Additional emergency beds have been opened up to accommodate rough sleepers during the cold snap over the next week.
  • Tributes were paid to a 14-year-old boy who died after sustaining an injury during a Gaelic football match.
  • Homes in Blanchardstown were evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious device.
  • A 13-year-old girl was left waiting 50 minutes for an ambulance after having a neurological attack.
  • A recruitment drive for 1,600 taxi driversÂ was launched.
  • DealzÂ has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores.

Teachers Return To Stoneman Douglas High School School bus driver Pearlie Corker is hugged by school board member Dr Rosaline Osgood. The driver was the first to pull up to the school during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where teachers and school administrators returned today for the first time since the massacre. Source: Mike Stocker/PA

WORLD

#SYRIA: Air raids continued in the town of Douma, in Eastern Ghouta, despiteÂ a UNÂ Security Council demand for a ceasefire.

#FRANCE: A 13-year-old boy died after falling from a cliff in the French Alps.

#JAPAN: An American man is being questioned in Osaka after a decapitated head was found in an apartment.

PARTING SHOT

Hollywood star Ashley Judd has visited a Rohingya refugee camp where she met a number of women, some of whom had been raped or whose family members had been killed or died trying to escape persecution. Her video diary for Sky News can be found here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'A tragic loss': Young Gaelic football player dies after suffering serious injury during game
137,122  22
2
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
107,356  69
3
Met Ã‰ireann extends warning about 'exceptionally cold weather' next week
73,181  78
Fora
1
Why we shouldn't uproot Dublin Port to make way for housing
614  1
2
'Distillers will go out of business': Why Ireland needs to build big whiskey warehouses
349  0
3
Why councils will soon be fining themselves for owning vacant housing sites
286  0
The42
1
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Wexford v Clare, Cork v Waterford - Sunday hurling match tracker
54,391  25
2
As it happened: Kerry v Galway, Donegal v Kildare, Cork v Cavan - GAA football match tracker
42,354  2
3
As it happened: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League
38,213  59
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan told Jimmy Kimmel about her mam's embarrassing moment with George Clooney at the Oscars
11,783  0
2
Ellen DeGeneres asked Bill Gates to guess the price of everyday products and it's painful to watch
11,305  0
3
Met Eireann's Joanna Donnelly shared an incredible photo of the weather that's in store for us this week
10,523  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Data retrieved from Chilean drug lord's phones led to arrest of Irish men in Amsterdam
GardaÃ­ find 'no suspicious circumstances' around death of 71-year-old man in Donegal
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â‚¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â‚¬650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
OPINION
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
The most common foods we throw out and how to keep them fresher for longer
Expert advice on what to say to a friend or colleague who is recently bereaved
SLIGO
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
GardaÃ­ launch murder investigation after man found dead in Sligo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie