Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Homeless protest in Dublin, burglary crackdown in Limerick and vehicle kills diners in Germany.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 7:50 PM
43 minutes ago
http://jrnl.ie/3946203

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nightflyers Minister Madigan 001 Culture Minister Josepha Madigan at the Limerick set of George RR Martin’s Nightflyers. Source: Alan Place Photography

WORLD

Germany Attack People in front of a restaurant in Munster, Germany after a vehicle crashed into the crowd. Source: AP/PA Images

#MUNSTER: Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a vehicle ploughed into busy cafe and restaurant in the German city of Munster before the driver shot himself dead.

#CANADA: A crash between a transport truck and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada left at least 14 people dead.

#GAZA: Two Palestinians including a journalist were shot dead by Israeli troops at the Gaza border.

#THE ART OF DIVORCE: Aussie actor Russell Crowe held an auction in Sydney to pay for his divorce and raised millions from film memorabilia. The breastplate he wore in Gladiator went for €78,000.

#PARTING SHOT

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

Mixed martial promoter the UFC has released its backstage footage of the incident in New York’s Barclays Centre for which Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

