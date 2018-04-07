Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan at the Limerick set of George RR Martin’s Nightflyers. Source: Alan Place Photography

WORLD

People in front of a restaurant in Munster, Germany after a vehicle crashed into the crowd. Source: AP/PA Images

#MUNSTER: Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a vehicle ploughed into busy cafe and restaurant in the German city of Munster before the driver shot himself dead.

#CANADA: A crash between a transport truck and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada left at least 14 people dead.

#GAZA: Two Palestinians including a journalist were shot dead by Israeli troops at the Gaza border.

#THE ART OF DIVORCE: Aussie actor Russell Crowe held an auction in Sydney to pay for his divorce and raised millions from film memorabilia. The breastplate he wore in Gladiator went for €78,000.

#PARTING SHOT

Mixed martial promoter the UFC has released its backstage footage of the incident in New York’s Barclays Centre for which Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges.