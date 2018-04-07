Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin calling for an end to the housing and homelessness crisis in Ireland.
- The mother of a Donegal woman killed in India says she wants to face the accused killer in court.
- Further details were revealed about Conor McGregor’s court appearance in New York.
- Gardaí have arrested nine people in four days in a crackdown on burglary gangs operating in Limerick.
- The new president of the IMO has said that patients should either be admitted or discharged within six hours of arriving at emergency departments.
- The company that makes Cuisine de France has quashed a €12,500 award previously granted to a worker accused of showing up to work drunk.
- A man in his 50s died after a single car collision in Cashel, Co Tipperary.
WORLD
#MUNSTER: Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a vehicle ploughed into busy cafe and restaurant in the German city of Munster before the driver shot himself dead.
#CANADA: A crash between a transport truck and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada left at least 14 people dead.
#GAZA: Two Palestinians including a journalist were shot dead by Israeli troops at the Gaza border.
#THE ART OF DIVORCE: Aussie actor Russell Crowe held an auction in Sydney to pay for his divorce and raised millions from film memorabilia. The breastplate he wore in Gladiator went for €78,000.
#PARTING SHOTSource: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube
Mixed martial promoter the UFC has released its backstage footage of the incident in New York’s Barclays Centre for which Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges.
