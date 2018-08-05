Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Ireland celebrate coming second in the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup Final at The Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. Source: Paul Harding

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#SWITZERLAND 20 people died after a vintage WWII plane crashed into a Swiss mountainside.

#UK The family of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood thanked supporters after her body was found by police.

#QUAKE A major earthquake struck Indonesia’s Lombok island, killing 19 people.

#BREXIT The UK trade secretary Liam Fox said that Britain is likely to leave the EU without a Brexit deal.

#VENEZUELA President Nicolas Maduro says he escaped an ‘assassination’ attempt that was claimed by a rebel group – it involved exploding drones.

PARTING SHOT

Richard E Grant is going to be one of the stars of the next Star Wars film – and this Twitter video about his excitement is a joy to behold.