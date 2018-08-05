Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- Ireland’s women’s hockey team came runners-up in the Women’s Hockey World Cup final in London today. What an achievement!
- Health Minister Simon Harris hit back at Bishop Kevin Doran over his comments on contraception
- A 13-year-old died in a single-car collision in Co Mayo
- A body found in Wales in 1985 was confirmed to be that of Irishman Brendan Dowley
- The heatwave won’t be landing in Ireland
- The Public Services Card will be removed as a requirement for a theory test on 31 August
- The O’Donovan brothers won silver at the European Rowing Championships in Glasgow
- A man was shot and badly injured in west Belfast
INTERNATIONAL
#SWITZERLAND 20 people died after a vintage WWII plane crashed into a Swiss mountainside.
#UK The family of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood thanked supporters after her body was found by police.
#QUAKE A major earthquake struck Indonesia’s Lombok island, killing 19 people.
#BREXIT The UK trade secretary Liam Fox said that Britain is likely to leave the EU without a Brexit deal.
#VENEZUELA President Nicolas Maduro says he escaped an ‘assassination’ attempt that was claimed by a rebel group – it involved exploding drones.
PARTING SHOT
Richard E Grant is going to be one of the stars of the next Star Wars film – and this Twitter video about his excitement is a joy to behold.
