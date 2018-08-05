This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Family of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood thank supporters after body found by UK police

Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving work at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire on Friday 27 July.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 2:48 PM
2,993 Views
Samantha Eastwood
Image: Michael Lowe via PA Images
Samantha Eastwood
Samantha Eastwood
Image: Michael Lowe via PA Images

THE FAMILY OF missing midwife Samantha Eastwood have thanked supporters as police in England investigating her disappearance said yesterday that a body had been found during searches.

Samantha Eastwood (28) was last seen leaving work after her night shift at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire at 7.45am on Friday 27 July.

She did not return for her next night shift later that day at 7pm and after colleagues raised concerns she was reported missing to police.

Officers have confirmed a body of a woman, discovered on rural land during a cordoned off search for the missing midwife, is believed to be that of Samantha, pending formal identification.

The body has now been removed from where it was found and a postmortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

The family of Samantha Eastwood has today thanks all those who supported them over the past week.

A statement said:

The family of Samantha would like to ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.
We would like to say thank you to all the people who followed Samantha’s story and tried their best to help.

Specialist officers are continuing to support the family following the discovery.

Today, detectives from the force’s Major and Organised Crime Department are continuing their murder investigation, with three men remaining in custody.

As part of the investigation, a 32-year-old man from Stoke-On-Trent was arrested in the Hanley area on Sunday 29 July on suspicion of kidnap.

He was released on bail but has now been re-arrested for murder. Two other men aged 28 and 60 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The scene in Caverswall will remain cordoned off while forensic examinations continue.

Detective Superintendent Simon Duffy said the force’s primary focus is to work to provide justice for Samantha and her family.

“I would like to add my thanks to those of the family, to all those who have helped and supported the investigation over the past week and I would ask that the privacy of the family is now respected at this tragic time,” he said.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

