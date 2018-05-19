Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELANDÂ
- The sister of Jason CorbettÂ said that she believes her sister-in-law Molly Martens planned to kill her brother
- A man and woman arrestedÂ in connection with the death of an infant in Longford have been released without charge
- The latest opinion poll showed support for Fine Gael and Sinn FÃ©in on the increase
- TheJournal.ie published a breakdown of what the â‚¬2 million the RSA allocated to the PSC-driving licence project was actually spent on
- A mother of three revealed how she wasÂ denied treatment for a painful and eventually gangrenous ovarian cyst that developed during one of her pregnancies
- There was criticism of a group that placed thousands of small white crosses along roadsides in Donegal
- Trains between Dalkey and Greystones were suspended for the weekend due to fire damage
- People settled down to watch the royal wedding â€“ there were even a handful of viewing parties in Irish venuesÂ
- Leinster beat Munster to secure a place in the Guinness Pro14 finalÂ
- Oh, and if your name happens to be John Paul â€“ RTÃ‰Â wants to talk to you
WORLDÂ
#SHOOTING Authorities in the US said the Texas studentÂ charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals
#CUBA An investigation got under way into a plane crash that killed over 100 people in Cuba yesterday
#REMARKLEBLE DEVELOPMENTSÂ Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleÂ got married in WindsorÂ - and a US pastorÂ stole the show
