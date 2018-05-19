Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELANDÂ

Yes campaigners on the Liffey in Dublin take part in an event symbolising the women who travel across the Irish Sea for an abortion each day Source: Rollingnews.ie

WORLDÂ

People enjoy the spectacle of the royal wedding along the Long Walk in Windsor. Source: Mike Egerton

#SHOOTING Authorities in the US said the Texas studentÂ charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals

#CUBA An investigation got under way into a plane crash that killed over 100 people in Cuba yesterday

#REMARKLEBLE DEVELOPMENTSÂ Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleÂ got married in WindsorÂ - and a US pastorÂ stole the show

PARTING SHOTÂ

Off with his head, etcâ€¦