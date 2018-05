Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Yes campaigners on the Liffey in Dublin take part in an event symbolising the women who travel across the Irish Sea for an abortion each day Source: Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

People enjoy the spectacle of the royal wedding along the Long Walk in Windsor. Source: Mike Egerton

#SHOOTING Authorities in the US said the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals

#CUBA An investigation got under way into a plane crash that killed over 100 people in Cuba yesterday

#REMARKLEBLE DEVELOPMENTS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in Windsor - and a US pastor stole the show

PARTING SHOT

Off with his head, etc…