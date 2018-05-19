Jason Corbett's sister: 'I know he had a bag packed, he was going to leave'

“I believe that Molly Martens planned to kill Jason and that all the evidence pointed towards it,” Tracey Corbett-Lynch on what she believes happened to her brother Jason Corbett on the night that his wife Molly and her father Thomas killed him #latelate pic.twitter.com/AdiK7uP0Rl — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) May 18, 2018 Source: The Late Late Show /Twitter

THE SISTER OF Jason Corbett has said that she believes her sister-in-law Molly Martens planned to kill her brother, who she says had been planning to leave Martens.

On 2 August 2015, father of two Jason Corbett was beaten to death in his North Carolina home. His wife Molly Martens had claimed that the Limerick man was choking her and threatening to kill her, and that she and her father had acted in self-defence.

Molly Martens (33) and Thomas Martens (67) were found guilty of second-degree murder at Davidson County Superior Court in North Carolina. They are serving prison sentences of 20 to 25 years.

On last night’s Late Late Show, Jason’s sister Tracey Corbett-Lynch said that she was disappointed that there wasn’t a first-degree charge as “all the evidence pointed” that Molly Martens had planned the murder.

I know that Jason had a bag packed, with the kids’ clothes. He was going to leave, he had been looking up flights.

She said that the toxicology report showed that Jason Corbett had been drugged with medication prescribed to Molly Martens days before the incident.

When asked whether she believed that her brother’s drink had been spiked, Tracey replied “yes that’s absolutely what I believe”.

He was asleep, and he was hit in bed while he was asleep. Molly Martens hit him to within an inch of his life with a brick, and I believe that she went to get her father while he lay dying, her father came up and did hit Jason with the baseball bat. There were post mortem hits on Jason’s body afterwards.

She added that they had waited before calling 911 until after Jason was dead.

“I believe they left him to die.”