All northside Dart services suspended for today and tomorrow

AS PART OF a number of engineering works across the Irish Rail network this weekend, there will be no Dart services on the northside of Dublin today and tomorrow.

This is due to track improvement works between Dublin Connolly and Rush/Lusk.

It means no services between Connolly and Malahide/Howth.

Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets for northside Dart travel.Â Dart services will still operate from Connolly to Bray/Greystones only.

Services will return to normal on Easter Monday.

For a full list of amendments to Irish Rail services this weekend, click here.