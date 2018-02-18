  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two Palestinian teenagers killed by Israeli fire, medics say

Four soldiers were also wounded in an apparent bomb attack on the border.

By AFP Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 12:00 PM
12 hours ago 5,371 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3858445
The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city
Image: Mahmoud Issa via PA Images
The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city
The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city
Image: Mahmoud Issa via PA Images

TWO PALESTINIANS HAVE been killed by Israeli fire, Gaza medical sources said, after four soldiers were wounded in an apparent bomb attack on the border with the Palestinian enclave.

The explosion and ensuing Israeli airstrikes marked one of the most serious escalations in the Hamas-ruled enclave since the Islamist movement and Israel fought a war in 2014.

Israel’s army said it attacked “18 terror targets belonging to the Hamas terror organisation” in two waves of air strikes following the blast.

“Eight targets were attacked in a military compound near Deir el Balah, which belongs to the Hamas terror organisation, including weapon-manufacturing and training infrastructures,” it said in a statement.

It earlier said fighter jets had targeted “six military targets in Gaza belonging to Hamas, including a terror tunnel in the Zaytun area and military compounds near Deir el-Balah and Khan Yunis”.

The army also reported that a “launch was identified from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory”, with a projectile hitting near a home in a southern Israeli community.

An Israeli police spokesman said the projectile had damaged a building but caused no injuries.

The two Palestinian fatalities were identified by the Gaza health ministry as Salam Sabah and Abdullah Abu Sheikha, both aged 17, who were killed east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

According to Palestinian eyewitnesses, they were shot by Israeli forces near the border on yesterday.

The Israeli army said that its forces had fired “warning shots” at a number of Palestinians approaching the border fence “in a suspicious manner”.

Speaking at a security conference in Munich last night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called the Gaza border incident “very serious” and pledged to “respond appropriately”.

A Palestinian security source said the Israeli air strikes hit three bases belonging to Hamas in the east of the blockaded Gaza enclave.

Two Palestinians were injured in the raids, Palestinian medical sources said.

Earlier in the day, the army said “two soldiers were severely wounded, one moderately and one slightly” when an improvised explosive device blew up along the border fence with Gaza.

None of the soldiers’ lives were in danger, a spokesman said.

Palestinian security sources said the explosion took place east of the city of Khan Yunis.

In response Israeli forces said a tank promptly opened fire at an “observation post” in southern Gaza, causing no injuries on the Palestinian side.

‘Rogue group’

Israeli army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said a “rogue group” had claimed responsibility for the bomb blast, likely indicating one of the more radical Islamist groups who are present in Gaza.

But he insisted that “from our point of view Hamas is responsible” and said the explosive had been planted during a protest arranged by the group on Friday.

Israel holds the Islamist Palestinian movement Hamas responsible for any fire from the blockaded coastal enclave.

The Israeli army responds automatically to any strikes on its territory, generally targeting Hamas facilities.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said it had fired at Israeli jets overhead. Conricus denied the claim.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008, and the last conflict in 2014 was waged in part over tunnels from Gaza that were used to launch attacks.

Israeli aircraft hit Hamas targets in the southern Gaza Strip repeatedly in early February, saying Palestinians there had fired a rocket into its territory.

Tensions between the Palestinians and Israel have been high since US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state in December.

Netanyahu will visit the White House next month, a senior US administration official told AFP on Friday.

The 5 March visit comes as Netanyahu faces a scandal that has seen police recommend he be indicted for graft.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption

More: Journalists ordered to leave courtroom in trial of Palestinian teenager accused of hitting two Israeli soldiers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
37,743  36
2
Poll: Do you want there to be a general election this year?
37,599  247
3
'How to sort out your affairs so loved ones won't have embarrassing memories of you after you die'
35,534  22
Fora
1
Keelings has taken a swipe at the government for having no 'vision' for family firms
604  0
2
'I'm an optimist - life is a wonderful gift': Welcome to the world of Seán Gallagher
269  0
3
People don't trust businesses like they used to - here's how to win them back
78  0
The42
1
As it happened: GAA match tracker - Clare v Cork, Waterford v Kilkenny, Galway v Offaly, Monaghan v Kerry
64,294  12
2
'A team like Munster coming in for me, I was a bit star-struck really'
32,871  12
3
'I think there's still a sense of ignorance in the UK towards the League of Ireland'
24,038  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jamie Foxx walked out of a live interview when he was asked about Katie Holmes
8,424  0
2
17 things you'll only know if you grew in a super Catholic household
5,247  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
5,085  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize â¬50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Man charged in connection with serious assault of 21-year-old man in critical condition
Man seriously injured in potential hit and run in Dublin
RUSSIA
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Trump blames Democrats and Obama for failing to stop Russian election meddling
No manifesto, no programme, no debates - but Putin is cruising towards another election victory
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Man guilty of 45 counts of child sexual assault remanded back into custody
Gabriel Byrne says #MeToo movement 'hasn't gone far enough'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie