Gardaí start murder probe as victim of fatal Limerick stabbing named locally as Willie Lynch (35)

The main street in Pallaskenry in Limerick.

Updated: 5pm

THE VICTIM OF a fatal stabbing in Limerick yesterday has been named locally as Willie Lynch.

Lynch suffered a number of stab wounds at his home in the area of Pallaskenry. His body was discovered at around 5pm yesterday.

His post-mortem is due to take place today.

Gardaí this evening confirmed that they have upgraded their investigation to one of murder following the results of the post-mortem.

A spokesman said: “Following the conclusion of a post-mortem examination today, investigating gardaí at Newcastle West have now launched a murder investigation. A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with this investigation remains in custody.”

Over €3,000 has been raised for Lynch’s funeral since news of his death spread across the community. An online fundraising page has been shared hundreds of times.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the gardaí in Newcastlewest on 061 393102, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.