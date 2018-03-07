  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE paramedic 'knocked out' student nurse and 'choked' pregnant woman, court hears

The court heard of the incidents which allegedly occurred during a first aid class.

By Gordon Deegan Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 7:07 PM
4 hours ago 45,546 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3890945
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A MOTHER OF one told a court today how a HSE paramedic knocked her out when he allegedly placed his arm around her neck.

At Ennis Circuit Court, 4th-year student nurse, Mary Nihill got visibly upset in the witness box as she said how Andrew Long (35) rendered her unconscious during an evening first aid class at the Vocational Education Centre in Scarriff in March 2013.

Nihill told the court that after the incident “I was in shock. I thought I was in safe hands with a professional paramedic. He tried to knock me out – he did knock me out.”

In the case, Long (35) of Carraig Dubh, Tobertaosceain, Ennis has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to assault causing harm to Mary Nihill and Elise McMahon – who was seven months pregnant at the time – in March 2013.

In the case, mature student, Nihill said she was taking an evening occupational first aid course that was being given by Long.

She said that after the class, Long called her out to a corridor where he asked her general questions about what she had learned in the course and that he wanted to perform a manoeuvre on her.

She said: “I got very nervous when he said that he didn’t practice the manoeuvre in his profession. He called it ‘Prodrum’ and ‘we don’t practice this’. I thought ‘why would he do that to me?’.”

Nihill said she was sitting down and that from behind Long placed his left arm around her neck and applied force with his another arm.

She said: “I was choking and slipping on the chair and telling him to stop. I wanted to go out, but I couldn’t escape.

At no time did I consent to him putting his hands around my neck.

Nihill said that Long then sat in front of her and placed his arms on her knees.

Nihill said that Long went behind her again and performed the same manoeuvre “after me telling him, ‘no, leave me alone’”.

The Tulla woman lost consciousness due to the pressure on her airways during the second manoeuvre.

She said: “I don’t know how long I was out for, but when I came to, he was sitting in front of me with his two hands on my knees.”

Nihill said that she was drooling from the mouth.

Nihill said that after regaining consciousness “I felt faint. I didn’t know what do and I ran out the door. My legs were like jelly.”

On behalf of Long, defence counsel, Bernard Madden SC said that Long says that what Nihill has described did not happen. He said: “He didn’t put his arm around your neck in the way you have said.”

Elise McMahon also attended the course the same night and was seven months pregnant at the time.

The mother of three also stated that Long called her out to the corridor that night after the class was over.

McMahon said that Long told her that he wanted to carry out the Prodrum manoeuvre.

She said: “I was very reluctant as I was seven months pregnant at the time and I was afraid that it might harm me or my baby but very reluctantly, I said ‘yes’ even though I felt uncomfortable doing it.”

She added: “He told me I was safe as he was a paramedic.”

McMahon said that Long put his arm wrapped around her neck from behind.

She said: “My airwaves were cut off. I was conscious, but literally I couldn’t talk. I had no voice. It was the weirdest feeling. It scared me. The only way to stop was to push my body forward.”

Counsel for Long, Madden said that what Long says happened was that he was instructing her in relation to a breathing technique and that she had breathe ten times in a particular way.

Madden said that Long said that the manoeuvre around the Prodrum didn’t happen.

Counsel for the State, Philip Rahn BL told the jury that evidence will be heard that the manoeuvre carried out by Mr Long has nothing to do with first aid.

The trial continues tomorrow.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

Read: Call for schools to open on Saturdays to make up for ‘snow days’

Read: Ruling that Justice Minister ‘obliged to consider’ pregnancies in deportation cases could be ‘helpful’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?
65,607  324
2
We now know who'll be holding onto the Apple billions that are destined for Ireland
58,525  139
3
Porn star sues Trump over non-disclosure agreement - but President denies affair
51,245  64
Fora
1
Salad chain Chopped will fight to stop a prime Dublin outlet being shut down
14,304  0
2
'Not a viable business': Popular Irish YouTube channel Facts will be axed after losing €400k
2,208  0
3
It's 'unlikely' big housebuilders will buy any of the remaining 250 ghost estates
454  0
The42
1
Son of Irish rugby legend Keith Wood scores amazing try to win Munster Junior Cup
24,907  13
2
As it happened: Tottenham v Juventus and Man City v Basel, Champions League last 16
23,997  50
3
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
23,152  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
J-Law called a reality star the C-word and all hell has broken loose...it's The Dredge
9,573  1
2
Conor McGregor went all out on his mam's birthday present this year
5,170  0
3
How Well Do You Remember These Weird TV Cameo Appearances?
4,621  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Judge in test case refuses to grant late bar extension to bar on Good Friday
HSE paramedic 'knocked out' student nurse and 'choked' pregnant woman, court hears
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
Man charged in connection with murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House pub
IRELAND
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie