Power restored for 26,000 ESB customers in Dublin

Some traffic lights in Dublin city were not working due to the outage Source: Cianan Brennan/TheJournal.ie

Updated 9.35am

POWER HAS BEEN restored for about 26,000 ESB customers in Dublin who were without electricity due to a “very large fault”.

The fault mainly affected people in Clonshaugh and surrounding areas in west Dublin, and the north of the city.

ESB apologised for any inconvenience caused to the customers affected. The fault occurred at around 7.20am and its cause is not yet known.

Power was expected to be restored to affected homes and businesses by 10am, but was restored around 8.25am.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, an ESB spokesperson said: “Many areas of the northside of the city were impacted. Crews were immediately mobilised, and power was restored to all customers at 8:25 am.

“We are investigating the cause of the fault and apologise to all customers for this loss of supply.”

Traffic lights and trains

Traffic lights had been out of action at a number of junctions throughout the city centre and in parts of Palmerstown, Liffey Valley, Chapelizod, Blanchardstown and Clontarf, according to AA Roadwatch.

Motorists had been urged to take extreme care on approach to all junctions.

Meanwhile, there were “significant delays” to Irish Rail’s northbound Dart and northern commuter services.

Services between Malahide/Howth and Clontarf Road were suspended for a period this morning but have since resumed. Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets to and from Greystones.

After services resumed, northside Darts were delayed by up to 20 minutes and northern commuter services were delayed by up to 30 minutes.

